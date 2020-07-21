Jessie Louise (Bennett) McCarley

ROSEBORO— Ms. Jessie Louise (Bennett) McCarley, 96, formerly of Autryville, entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on July 20, 2020 at the Gardens of Roseboro Assisted Living.

She was born on May 26, 1924 in Calhoun County, Alabama, a daughter of the late Harvey and Savannah Bennett.

Jessie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Rev. Allen W. McCarley Sr.; a son, Allen W. McCarley Jr.; a daughter, Janette Player and two sisters, Nellie Johnson and Cordell Stancil.

She was a devout, Christian woman who served the Lord faithfully the majority of her life. She was a member of the Stedman Church of God of Prophecy and loved her church dearly.

Jessie was a minister's wife, loving mother, grandmother and a trusted friend to all who knew her.

She retired from the Little's Cotton Mill in Roseboro, and began sewing classes which lead to her becoming a well-known seamstress in the community. She loved to sew and make clothes for anyone but quilting was her passion. Most anyone who knows her probably has a quilt she made. When it comes to her family, whether she was mom, grannie or ma Jessie, she enjoyed every moment she could spend with them. This often meant road trips to Alabama with her sister Cordell to visit family there as well. She enjoyed cooking family meals, playing bingo, squeezing the grandkids and loving on everyone but she never missed an opportunity to share her faith and Jesus. She loved to discuss the Bible and has read it many times through. More than anything, she wanted her family to know God and make heaven their home. She was truly a blessed woman.

Jessie is survived by three daughters and a son; Brenda Simpson (Harry) of Roseboro, Margaret Beaudoin (Robert) of Raeford, Frances Frost of Fayetteville and Thomas McCarley (Jain) of Four Oaks.

She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Friends are invited to share their memories of Jessie with the family at Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, on Friday, July 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. A home going celebration will be held at the Stedman Church of God of Prophecy on Saturday, July 25, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Louis Pender, Rev. Jim Dickerson and Rev. Donald Baldwin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family wishes to express sincere thanks and appreciation to all who cared for Ms. Jessie.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.