ROSEBORO — Jessie Sherman Horne, 72, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton.

Jessie was born on Jan. 13, 1948 in Sampson County to the late David W. Horne and Ettie Johnson. Jessie resided at Sampson Group Home for 40 years, where he had many friends. Jessie loved his keys as well as his pens.

Jessie is preceded in death by sisters, Ellen Sutton, Margie Kirstey, Glenda Jackson; and brothers, David Earl Horne, James Suggs, Billy and Thurman.

Jessie Sherman Horne leaves behind to cherish his memories, sisters, Bertie Goodwin of Roseboro, Linda Davis of Hope Mills, Renette Hudsons of Roseboro; brothers, James "Jay" Wilson, Louis Devone, Larry Sutton, Joesph Coombes, David Lewis; Sampson Group Home Staff, Barbara Williams, Tammy Cunningham, Shayla Mungo, Jaime McNeill, Paula Becton, Ruth Bucklam, Betsy Easer, Laura Robinson, Linda Palmer; and a host of staff and residents from Duplin-Sampson Group Homes Inc. Jessie also leaves behind his special friend, Erica.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton, with the Rev. Billy Bass officiating Burial will follow in the Ruffin Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service, Monday, Nov. 2, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

Professional services have been entrusted with Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.