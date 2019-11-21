Jimmie Howard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Howard.
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALEMBURG — Jimmie Howard, 66, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at his home.

Home going services will be held at 1 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 23, at Mingle Hill Disciple Church, 100 Zoar Church Road, Salemburg., with Elder David C. Beatty officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Snowhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. at the church.

Online condolences can be made at www.hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.