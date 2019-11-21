SALEMBURG — Jimmie Howard, 66, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at his home.

Home going services will be held at 1 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 23, at Mingle Hill Disciple Church, 100 Zoar Church Road, Salemburg., with Elder David C. Beatty officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Snowhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. at the church.

