Jimmie Culbreth

BEDFORD, PA. — Jimmie L. Culbreth, 65, formerly of Roseboro, N.C., died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Snow Hill MBC, Roseboro, N.C. Interment in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Clinton, N.C.

Public viewing will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro, N.C.