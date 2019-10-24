Jimmie Melvin

Service Information
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-0061
Obituary
ROSEBORO — Jimmie Melvin, 70, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Autum Winds Nursing Home.

Home Going Service will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton. Burial will follow in the Dove Chapel Church Cemetery, 10350 Turnball Road, Fayetteville.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, with family present from 6 to 7 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
