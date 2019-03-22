Jimmy McCullen

CLINTON — Jimmy Durwood McCullen, 72, of 2021 Ozzie Road, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Rex Hospital with his family by his side.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Carter Family Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Flowers and the Rev. Ray Carter officiating. The family will receive friends at the home immediately after the service.

Durwood, born in 1947 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Bennie McCullen and Pauline Boyette McCullen. He worked for Barnhill Construction. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Keith, Justin and Jamie McCullen; brothers, Ray McCullen and Emerson McCullen; and, sister, Judy Harrell.

Survivors include: wife of 51 years, Helen Carter McCullen; son, Jimmy McCullen; grandchildren, Calie Spell and husband Chris; great-grandchild, Maddie Spell; brother, Dale McCullen and wife Dianne; and sister, Joy Harrell and husband Wayne. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.