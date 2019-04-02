MOUNT OLIVE — Jimmy Elbert Sutton, 65, a retired painter and native of Newton Grove, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home.

Services will be held by the graveside Friday, April 5, at 1 p.m. at Hill Crest Cemetery in Newton Grove.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Cures for the Colors, Southeastern Cancer Center, 203 Cox Blvd., Goldsboro NC 27534. Friends and family will be received at the cemetery after the service, and at other times at the home of Mac Sutton at the James R. Winders homeplace, Mount Olive.

He is survived by his father, Elbert Sutton, of Newton Grove; three children, Chad Sutton of Mount Olive, James Sutton of Goldsboro, and Marcia S. Herring of Mount Olive; a brother, Mac Sutton of Mount Olive; two sisters, Kay S. Fields and Sue Sutton, both of Mount Olive; grandchildren, Matthew Herring, Jordan Herring, Logan Myers, Chasity Sutton, and Samuel Sutton; three great-grandchildren, Kloe, Addison, and Daniel; and special friends, Carol and Jesse Langford, and Squirrel.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Romell Winders Sutton; a brother, Claxton Sutton; and a sister, Brenda S. Thornton

Tyndall Funeral Home in Mount Olive in charge of the services.