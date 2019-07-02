Pastor Jimmy Glenn Honeycutt, 62, of 1267 Honeycutt Road, Clinton, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Old Mill Church of God with the Rev. Larry Mason and the Rev. Brian Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Jimmy, born in Sampson County, was the son of the late Lillie Mae Parker Honeycutt and the Rev. J.T. Honeycutt. He was the pastor at Old Mill Church of God for 11 years and was active in the prison ministry in Sampson County. He was involved in several missions, including Africa and the Dominican Republic.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dorothy Smith Honeycutt; son, the Rev. Donnie Honeycutt and wife Rhiannon; daughter, Jessica Honeycutt Hodge and husband Michael; grandchildren, Samantha and Leah Honeycutt, Christian Broome, Morgan Pitts and husband Larry Wayne, Libby and Jinna Hodge, Karlie and Briana Hodge; great-grandchild, McKenna Pitts; father, the Rev. J.T. Honeycutt; brother, Eddie Honeycutt and wife Connie; brother-in-law, Bobby Smith and wife Vickie; mother-in-law Gail Smith; four nieces; two nephews and many loved ones.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and other times at the home, 1267 Honeycutt Road, Clinton.

Memorials can be made to Old Mill Church of God (Building Fund) at 190 Williams Lake Road, Roseboro, N.C. 28382.

Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.