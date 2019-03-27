Jimmy Harris

CLINTON — Mr. Jimmy Harris, 76, of 71 Ocracoke Lane, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, NC.

The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Worley Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Lillie Stokes officiating. Burial will be in Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton, N.C.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, March 29, at the funeral home, with family present from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

