ROSEBORO — Mr. Jimmy Howard Fann, 76, of Roseboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at Union Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Marc Walters, the Rev. Paul Honeycutt and Cameron Knowles. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Fann was born on Feb. 8, 1943 in Sampson County to Henry Glidwell and Helen Rose Howard Fann. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Fann; and sister, Vicki McPhail. He was co-owner and operator of Fann Motor Parts and Machines.

He is survived by his wife, Mary M. Fann of the home; son, Huey Fann and wife Amy of Roseboro; daughter, Lynette Knowles and husband, Hal of Salemburg; four grandchildren, Sydney Bowen and husband, Blake, Savannah Fann, Cameron Knowles and Katelyn Fann; one great-grandchild, Harper Bowen; four sisters, Annette Danks and husband, Lyle, Carrie Holland and husband, Gerald, Henrietta Forsythe and Lisa Tyndall and husband, Gary; one brother, Danny Fann and wife Sue; brother-in-law, Leonard McPhaill; sister-in-law, Catherine Fann; 25 nieces and nephews; and 62 great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.