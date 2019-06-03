CLINTON — Jimmy Ray Fowler, 67, of 141 Belvior School Road, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home.

Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Charles Ray Jernigan officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, Wednesday, before the service and at other times at the home.

Ray, born in 1952 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Willie Fowler and Thelma Lockamy Fowler. He was a crop advisor in the agriculture industry. He was a veteran of the US Army. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Fowler.

Survivors include wife of 46 years, Brenda Fay Mitchell Fowler; sons, Allen Ray Fowler (Kari) and Marcus Neal Fowler (Shirley); siblings, Helyn Carr (Billy), William J. Fowler (LaNae), Phil Fowler (Janet), Brenda Coats (Steve) and Glenda Jackson; grandchildren, Kayla, Ayden, Alayna, Jorge, and Tiffany; great-grandchild, Aria; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.