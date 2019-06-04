Mrs. Joan Grantham Barefoot of 510 Blaney St., Clinton, passed away Monday June 3, 2019 at Monroe Rehab Center in Monroe.

The funeral service will be held Thursday June 6, at 4 p.m. at the Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Roseboro with the Rev. Andy Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Barefoot was the daughter of the late Robert and Emma Grantham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Barefoot, Sr.; and her sister, Jean Hinson.

She is survived by two sons, Bobby and wife Karen Barefoot of Monroe and Gerry Barefoot and fiancee' Doris Ross of Fayetteville; brother Bobby Grantham of Salemburg; two grandchildren Eric and Beth; and multiple nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 3-4 p.m., prior to the service at Butler Funeral Home Chapel.

Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, is serving the family.