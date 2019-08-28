Joe Miles Neely Sr.

Joe Miles Neely Sr., 67, of Wilson, North Carolina, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Joe, or Joe Miles, as so many grew to know him, was born in Clinton, North Carolina, the third of three sons to the late Frank Wilson Neely and Mary Morisey Neely.

Joe Miles grew up in Clinton and built many lasting friendships with his high school classmates, recently celebrating their 50th graduation anniversary. Upon graduating from high school, Joe Miles attended Atlantic Christian College and later earned his Master's Degree from East Carolina University.

Following college and after a brief stint as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, Joe Miles followed in his father's footsteps when he was sworn in as a United States Probation Officer in the Eastern District of North Carolina. He proudly served in this capacity for more than 28 years, retiring on Sept. 30, 2007, as a Supervising United States Probation Officer. During his career, he gained the respect, admiration, and friendship of many by always being a voice of fair play and decency.

In retirement, Joe Miles lived life to the fullest. Having been an active member of First United Methodist Church in Wilson, North Carolina, Joe Miles dedicated much of his time to serving on many committees including Volunteers in Mission, Men's Prayer Breakfast, Staff Parrish Relations, and the Board of Trustees. He enjoyed many mission trips and looked forward to the VIM barbeque fundraiser each fall. In addition to his service to the church, Joe Miles was an active member in the Breakfast Kiwanis. When not volunteering and serving others, Joe Miles loved to travel with his beloved wife, Gwen. They were always in search of a new and exciting place to visit.

Family was Joe Miles' first and greatest love. His passion and zeal for his family was the catalyst that drove this great man. Time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and countless other family and friends provided him with great joy. But more importantly, those who shared time with him were the recipients of unconditional love, a profound honesty, and a genuine care for others that is unparalleled. He was an active father and enjoyed coaching his children during their youth, no matter what the sport. His time at Topsail Beach, whether fishing or just relaxing, was always treasured. His love of the University of North Carolina Tarheels, Dean Smith, Roy Williams, and the list goes on, was instilled in him from an early age, as his father was an alumnus and started the tradition of a phone call after every Tar Heel win. Tar Heel athletics, particularly football and basketball, were always hot topics if Joe Miles was around.

Joe Miles believed in the faithful service of others. He often delivered neighbors their mail or papers, took their trash to the street, helped with church volunteer building projects, and visited friends in nursing homes or hospitals. Rescue animals were also his friends and often, he was the last resort to a homeless pet that needed saving. He had such a loving and tender heart that always shined so bright and possessed the innate ability to quickly engage with anyone he met and make them a new friend.

Joe Miles is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Gwendolyn (Gwen) Byrd Neely; son, Jay Neely and wife, Wendy, of Sims, North Carolina; and daughter, Kristen Spainhour and husband Luke, of Wilson; brother, Frank Neely, Jr., and wife Becky of Topsail Beach, North Carolina; brother Russ Neely of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren Landon Neely, Jackson Neely, Emma Neely, Caiden Neely, Neely Elizabeth Spainhour, and Georgia Spainhour, and grand-dog, Jiggy Spainhour; and many special brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Joe Miles was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Wilson Neely and Mary Morisey Neely, as well his beloved son, Joe Miles Neely, Jr., all of whom he is surely celebrating with in Heaven.

The family would like to thank all the friends and neighbors who have done so much during this difficult and unexpected time. They would also like to thank the staff at Wilson County Emergency Services and Wilson Memorial Hospital for their dedication and service to Joe Miles.

In honor of Joe Miles' memory, his family asks that you do a good deed for someone in need; and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Volunteers in Mission at First United Methodist Church.

In celebration of his life, funeral services for Joe Miles Neely, Sr. will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at First United Methodist Church, 100 Green St. NE, Wilson, N.C. A private entombment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson, NC.

The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6 until 9 p.m., at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson, N.C.

Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, N.C. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com.