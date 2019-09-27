John Allen "J.A." Honeycutt

CLINTON — John Allen "J.A." Honeycutt, 78, of 805 Stewart Ave., passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

J.A., born in 1941 in Sampson County, was the son of the late George Allen Honeycutt and Lila Chesnutt Honeycutt. He retired from Womack Army Medical Center in food services and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Survivors include; sisters, Judy Minnich and husband John of Little River, S.C., and Betty Honeycutt of Clinton; brother, Richard Chesnutt and wife Cynthia of Clinton; nephew, Joshua Coombs and wife Jessica of Clinton, Rob Minnich and wife Anna of Clayton; and his special love, Jett and Wyatt Coombs.

Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Immanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Ameen officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service and at other times at his home. Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, in the Clinton City Cemetery.

