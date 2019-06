FAISON — Mr. John D. Faison, Sr., "Bunny" 67, of 245 6 Runs Lane, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at home.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 7, at Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey with the Rev. Herman Bell officiating.

The burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton.

The visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, from 1-6 p.m. at Worley Funeral Home, Inc.

