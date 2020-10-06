1/
Mr. John Dee "JD" Faison
John Dee "JD" Faison

TURKEY — Mr. John Dee "JD" Faison, 81, of 391 Summerhills Road passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Highsmith-Rainey Hospital, Fayetteville, NC.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, at Andrews Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Gerald Underwood officiating.

The public viewing will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 1-5 p.m. at Worley Funeral Home.

Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC 28328
910-592-8175
