John Dee "JD" Faison

TURKEY — Mr. John Dee "JD" Faison, 81, of 391 Summerhills Road passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Highsmith-Rainey Hospital, Fayetteville, NC.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, at Andrews Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Gerald Underwood officiating.

The public viewing will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 1-5 p.m. at Worley Funeral Home.

Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com