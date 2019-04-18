ROSEBORO — John F. Patterson passed on to glory on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Duke University Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born Nov. 2, 1934 in Roseboro, to Robert Lennie and Rose Floyd Patterson. He was a graduate of Roseboro-Salemburg High School, University of Nebraska, and Golden State University.

During his career in the Air Force, John served as a helicopter pilot in many locations including Vietnam. In his retirement he built three airplanes and enjoyed taking family and friends on short flights. He loved traveling, maintaining his farmland, and reading.

He is survived by his wife of almost fifty years, Theresa Jensen Patterson of the home; his brother, Jim Patterson of Dalton, Ga.; nieces and nephews; and many friends.

A service to celebrate John's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, with Reverend Bobby Herring and Reverend Laura Ledford officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:50 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roseboro United Methodist Church, PO Box 8, Roseboro, NC 28382.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.