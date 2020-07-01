John Franklin Byrd

SNEADS FERRY — Mr. John Franklin Byrd, 79, of 204 Cedar Hollow Court (formerly of Clinton) died at his home Sunday, June 28,2020.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Bethany Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Ray Jernigan officiating. Burial will follow at PlainView Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.

Born on May 21, 1941 in Sampson County, John was the son of the late Hubert Dewey and Sallie Ann Bass Byrd. He was the owner and operator of Byrd's Auto Sales. John had a passion for cars, especially older models, with his favorite being a '57 Chevy. He worked on and around automobiles his entire life, doing body work, restoration projects and there wasn't anything that John couldn't do. His other favorite pastimes were watching boxing and westerns and spending time with his dog, Roxy.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Atkinson Byrd of the home; one daughter, Tammy B. Sulse and husband, Louis of Clinton; stepdaughter, Amanda Smith of Wilmington; step-son, Adam Cavenaugh of Cary; two grandchildren, Bradley Sulse and wife, Tiffany and Brooke Sulse; two great-grandchildren, Katlin Sulse and Serena Sulse; two step-grandchildren, Asher and Amelie Cavenaugh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Byrd.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Tammy, at 175 Stormy Lane Clinton. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Byrd family.