John H. Mabry

ROSEBORO — 1st Sgt. (Ret.) John H. Mabry, 71, of 562 Marion Amos Road, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Fayetteville VA Medical Center, Fayetteville, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Snow Hill MBC, Roseboro. Internment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Clinton, N.C., with military honors.

Public Visitation will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro, with family present from 6 to 7 p.m.