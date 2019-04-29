John Krawchick

TURKEY — Mr. John Krawchick, 92, of 66 Oak Street, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home.

A home-going service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton, with the Rev. Dennis Guy officiating. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at Sandhill State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake.

