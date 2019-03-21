FAYETTEVILLE — Retired SSG John "Johnny" Love Sessoms Jr. was born in Roseboro on Aug. 25, 1948 to John Love Sessoms Sr. and Louise Criscoe Sessoms. Johnny passed away in the early hours of March 18, 2019. He retired as Staff Sergeant (E-6) from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service.

Johnny is survived by his daughter, Tanja and husband, Andreas Bernhardt of Giessen, Germany; granddaughters, Lisa Basson, Eileen Bernhardt; great grandson, Jayden Basson of Giessen, Germany; sister, Belinda and husband, O.B Norris of Stedman; brother, James and wife, Trish Sessoms of Fayetteville; brother, Jesse and wife, Debra Sessoms of Roseboro; and sister, Sue and husband, Glenn Jones of Clinton. Johnny also is very loved by multiple cousins, nieces, nephews, his beloved dog Blue, and everyone that knew him.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, with the Rev. Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Roseboro Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:50 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.