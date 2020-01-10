CLINTON — Dr. John Marion Daly, Jr., 98, of Sunset Avenue, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 with his family by his side.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Clinton Cemetery with Dr. Ray Ammons officiating.

Born on Oct. 22, 1922 in Lenoir County, Dr. Daly was the son of the late John Marion and Mattie Herring Daly. He was a member of First Baptist Church and served in World War II with the United States Navy. He was a retired Optometrist, having a practice in Clinton for over 59 years. He enjoyed collecting Jacobean antiques to furnish his English tutor home and was a pianist who loved playing and listening to classical music.

Dr. Daly is survived by his daughter, Marian Frances Daly Kidd and husband, Harold of Fayetteville; granddaughter, Dr. Angela Elizabeth Kidd of Fayetteville; and half-sister, Marjorie Woodfin of Fuquay-Varina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Swindell Daly; sister, Mary Parrot Gray; brother, Dr. Roswald Daly and cousin, Otha Herring.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 408 College St., Clinton, NC or to the Baptist Children's Home of NC by visiting www.bchfamily.org or by mailing to: 4643 Old Town Dr., Winston Salem, NC 27101.

