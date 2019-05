GARLAND — Mr. John Marshall Strickland, 87, 205 West 4th St., died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Garland Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in the Garland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Carter Funeral Home in Garland.