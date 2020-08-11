1/
Mr. John Martin Jackson
John Martin Jackson

ROSEBORO— Mr. John Martin Jackson, 78, of Roseboro passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Roseboro Cemetery.

Mr. Jackson was a native of Sampson County, the son of Martin Floyd and Mary Jane Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Juanita Jackson. He was the owner and operator of J & J Produce for 50 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Hall of Sebring, FL and four grandchildren, Amber Hall, Justin Hall, Dakota Hall and Jordan Strickland.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
