CLINTON — Mr. John Melvin, 79, of 4136 Bonnetsville Road, Clinton, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at home.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, with Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood officiating.

Burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation at Worley Funeral Home Friday, May 17 from 1 to 6 p.m.

