John Preston Roberts
OAK ISLAND — John Preston Roberts, 72, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Mr. Roberts was born July 25, 1947, son of the late John and Dwanda Roberts.

He was a proud graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and enjoyed everything Tar Heels. John had worked in banking his entire career. He had lived in Goldsboro, Charlotte, Columbia, S.C., Winston-Salem, Clinton, and moved to Oak Island six years ago.

Survivors include his devoted and loving daughter, Margaret Roberts; a sister, Debbie Dickerson and husband Frank; two nephews, Mark Dickerson and Todd Dickerson; many other extended family members, friends, and his cat Roy. He was preceded in death by his wife Susan Roberts.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, in the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. In accordance with the governor's executive order as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and facial coverings will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at https://hdsa.org. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.

Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, N.C.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
