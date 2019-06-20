ROSEBORO — John "Bo" Robert Autry Jr., 52, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman, officiating will be Pastor Eddie Brookshire and Frank Hall.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Bo is preceded in death by his sister, Sissy Merritt.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Autry; sons, Joshua and Jacob Autry; daughter, Savannah Autry; grandchildren, Ashton, Ashlynn and Addison Autry; father, John Robert Autry Sr.; mother, Diane Harrell Hall; stepmother, Carol Autry; sisters, Elizabeth Lacass and husband, John and Kristie Black and husband, Shane; step-sister, Linda Smith and husband, Larry; stepbrother, Frank Hall and wife, Tammy; special brother-in-law, Robbie Westbrook and wife, Michelle, and several special nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.