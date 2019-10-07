John Russell

CLINTON — John Virgil Russell went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 with his family by his side.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Grace United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tony Calhoun, the Rev. Jim Owen, Chaplain Ricky Dawson and the Rev. Ken Simmons officiating. Interment will be held privately in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born on July 15, 1950 in New Hanover County, John was the son of the late Wilson Douglas and Annie Owen Russell. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and retired from Johnston County Environmental Health Services. John raced dirt bikes for the majority of his life, and enjoyed riding Honda motorcycles. He loved life and had many friends and family who loved him. He will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his wife, Pat R. Russell of 31 years; two stepsons, Anthony W. Steffen and James H. Boyette of Clinton; two granddaughters, Tiffany Matthis and husband, Justin and Brittany Honeycutt both of Clinton; two great-grandsons, Graysin Honeycutt and Lawson Matthis of Clinton; two brothers, Stanley Russell and wife, Sandy of Titusville, Fla., and Charles Russell of Lusby, Md.; one nephew, Jason Russell of Maryland; two nieces, Margaret Roberts of Southport and April Gray of Maryland; one brother-in-law, John Roberts; and many cousins and great nieces and nephews and a loyal companion, Phoebe.

The family will receive friends on Friday, following the memorial service in the church fellowship hall and other times at his home. The family wishes to thank Liberty Hospice for their kind and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 800 Smith St., Clinton, N.C. or Duke Neurological Disorders Clinic, 932 Morreene Road, Durham, N.C. 27705.

