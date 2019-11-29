John William Arrington

John William Arrington

BENSON — Mr. John William Arrington, 79, of Benson passed away at Rex Healthcare Center in Raleigh on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held at West and Dunn Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. The Rev. Kelly Barr will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends are after the memorial service.

Survivors of Mr. Arrington include his children; Terry McCallum of Benson, Wanda Adams and husband Wayne of Benson, Andy Arrington and wife Betsy of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Joe Lee McCallum, Aaron Faircloth, Markus Faircloth, Nicholas Arrington and Josh Arrington; four great granddaughters and one great grandson, aunt Louise Turner of Columbia, SC.

Mr. Arrington is preceded in death by parents; Joseph Andrew Arrington and Myrtle Murray Arrington.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
