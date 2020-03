Johnnie Bowden

CLINTON — Johnnie Frank Bowden, 84, of 2754 H.B. Lewis Road, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Western Assembly Headquarters Building, Newton Grove, N.C. Interment in the Sandhill Cemtery, Clinton, N.C.

Visitation will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton, N.C.

