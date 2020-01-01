Johnnie Autry

AUTRYVILLE — Mr. Johnnie Roscoe Autry, 73, of 626 Irvin Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Clement Baptist Church with the Rev. Alan Roberts and Dr. James Dees Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 1- 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Mr. Autry was a native of Sampson County, the son of John Irvin and Christine Page Autry. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 43 years, Sharon H. Autry and his brother, Michael L. Autry, Sr.

Johnnie was a carpenter for 57 years with John I. Autry & Sons Builders and later Autry Builders. He was a member and deacon of Clement Baptist Church of Autryville. He was also an avid fan of NASCAR, basketball, baseball, hockey and football. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by three daughters, Sharon A. Walker and husband, Eugene and Karen A. Edge and husband, Jerry all of Autryville and Kelly A. Lucas and husband, Wade of Godwin; six grandchildren, Ashley House and Joshua Walker both of Autryville, Johnnie Walker and JJ of the home, Katelyn Ruffin, Matthew Ruffin and Jenna Lucas all of Godwin; four brothers, John D. Autry and wife, Sue of Louisiana, Bobby R. Autry and wife, Julia of Virginia, Larry W. Autry and Robert L. Autry and wife Helen all of Autryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clement Baptist Church Maintenance Fund, 6020 Maxwell Road, Autryville, N.C. 28318.

