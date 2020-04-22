Johnny Edward Lucas

ROSEBORO — Johnny Edward Lucas, 68, of 1631 Butler Island Road, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home.

Born in 1952 to Donald E. and Lola Owens Lucas in Sampson County, NC, Johnny was a truck driver for S&W Concrete. He is preceded in death by a brother, Donald Gene Lucas.

Johnny will be cremated and will return home to his family.

Johnny leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Patricia Strickland Lucas of the home; daughter, Barbara Jean Lucas of Fort Meyers, Fla.; sons, Johnny Edward Lucas Jr. of Clinton, NC, Johnny Paul Melvin and wife Christy of Roseboro, NC, Johnathan Melvin and wife Anna of Roseboro, NC; brother, Kevin Lucas and wife Pamela of Roseboro, NC; sisters, Linda Shoal, Karen Faircloth of Roseboro, NC, Anita Ralings of Virginia, Kim Allen of Roseboro, NC and Sherry Godwin also of Roseboro, NC; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Lucas Family serviced by Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation of Clinton.