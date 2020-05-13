Johnny Edward Lucas ROSEBORO — Johnny Edward Lucas, 68, of 1631 Butler Island Road passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. He was born in Sampson County on January 28, 1952 to the late Donald E. and Lola (Owens) Lucas. During most of his life, Johnny was a truck driver for S & W Concrete. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother: Donald Gene Lucas. Johnny leaves behind his loving wife, Patricia Strickland Lucas of the home; a daughter, Barbara Jean Lucas of Fort Meyers, Fl.; three sons, Johnny Edward Lucas Jr.. of Clinton, Johnny Paul Melvin and wife Christy of Roseboro, Johnathan Melvin and wife Anna also of Roseboro; one brother, Kevin Lucas and wife Pamela of Roseboro; five sisters, Linda Shoal, Karen Faircloth of Roseboro, Anita Ralings of VA, Kim Allen of Roseboro, and Sherry Godwin also of Roseboro; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Johnny will be cremated and will return home to his family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 16, at 1 p.m. at Johnny's home located at 131 Butler Island Road in Roseboro, with Rev. Glynn Morgan and Evangelist Debra Carlie officiating. Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.



