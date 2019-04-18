Johnny Elmer "Plum Crazy" Morgan, 51, of 10600 Hobbton Hwy. passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home.

Born in Sampson County in 1967 to Elmer Glenn Morgan and Ruby Carr, Johnny was a truck driver his CB Handle was "Plum Crazy."

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Clinton Cemetery with the Rev. Penny Zimmer officiating.

Johnny leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Kendra Culley and Kaitlyn Morgan both of Redoak, Texas; sister, Kay (Buddy) Gilmore of Clinton; brothers, Gerald Morgan of Jacksonville, Fla. and Tony Morgan of Fayetteville; special little buddies, Ransom Atlas, Cole, Lyndon Gilmore; Special friends, Tommy Hall and Millard Hall.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton.

Professional Services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.