HOPE MILLS — Johnny Gray Johnson Jr., 40, died Monday March 23, 2020 at his home.

Graveside Service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Guy Family Cemetery, 400 Pine Loop Lane, Autryville.

Johnny is survived by his mother, Julie Johnson of Autryville; children, Chelsea Abernathy of Fayetteville, Leela Turbeville of Newton Grove, Tabatha Johnson of Newton Grove, Emily Johnson also of Newton Grove and Lily Johnson of Stedman; siblings, Christopher Ray Johnson of Autryville and Sheena Johnson of Fayetteville; one grandchild, Lesane Turbeville; and best friend, Jacqueline Johnson of Newton Grove.

