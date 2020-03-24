Johnny Ivey Deaver Jr.

FAISON — Johnny Ivey Deaver Jr, 73, of Skeeter Point area, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

Graveside service to be Tuesday March 24, at 11 a.m., Maplewood Cemetery, Mount Olive, officiated by the Rev. Steven King. Following the service, friends may visit with the family at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Duke Hospital's Children Miracle Network, 300 W. Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.

Mr. Deaver was a retired mechanic with Georgia Pacific. He had also been a farmer, welder, and the community repairman. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

Surviving him are his wife, Nancy H. Deaver; daughter, Sue Jones and husband, Chris; son, Johnny W. Deaver and wife, Miranda; and grandsons, William Edwards, Johnny W. Deaver, Jr. and Matthew Tyler Deaver, all of the Skeeter Point area; sisters, Ruth Esther DaYoung and husband, Larry, of Roxboro, Betty Jean Blackman and husband, Jerry Dale, of Garner, Joyce Pierce of Cary, and Alice Thompson and husband, Doug, of Morehead City; brother, Charles "Buddy" Deaver and wife, Faye, of Faison; sister-in-law, Terri C. Deaver of Faison; brother-in-law, Robert Howard of Raleigh; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by mother, Esther King Deaver; father, Johnnie Ivey Deaver; sister, Rosemary Howard; and brother, Henry Deaver.

Tyndall Funeral Home of Mount Olive in charge.