CLINTON — Mr. Johnny Lee Smith, 68, of 204 W. Butler Avenue, Clinton, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Brian Center Health and Rehab, Hertford.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Union Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, with Elder Joshua Webb officiating.

Burial in Sandhills Cemetery, Clinton, NC.

Visitation at Worley Funeral Home Saturday, May 18 from 4 to 6 p.m., with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.