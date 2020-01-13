Johnny Melvin

ROSEBORO — Johnny Melvin, 78, of 205 E. Pinewood St., died Thursday, Jan. 29, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Roseboro United Methodist Church, 300 N. Board St. Roseboro, N.C. Interment in the Roseboro Cemetery.

Public visitation will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro.

Mr. Melvin served two terms as Sampson County Commissioner in District 4.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Myra Melvin; four daughters, Veronica "Raunnie" Edmond, Sherelle Morgan, Jennifer Melvin Sherman and Lillian "Lee" Melvin; five sons, Roderick "Ricky" Melvin, Martin Young, Johnny "PaPa" Melvin Jr., Carl McDowell Jr., and Jerald Lesane Jr.; one sister, Ardessa Lewis; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent through www.butlerandson.com.