Jose Fernando Tapia

DUNN — Mr. Jose Fernando Tapia, 87, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Clement Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Autryville. Officiating will be Pastor Cirilo Sanchez and Pastor Israel Tapia.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Jose was born on June 4, 1931 in Mexico. He became a born again christian at 26 years old. He entered the ministry shortly after that and he went to the Theological Baptist Seminary, where he met his wife, Maria Luisa. They got married in 1959 and were together ever since. He served the Lord as a missionary and a pastor in Mexico and also in the Mingo Hispanic Mission for 18 years. He was a loving husband, father, advisor, friend and caring christian.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Luisa Sifuentes de Tapia; children, Sara Tapia Sifuentes, Israel Tapia Sifuentes, Naara Tapia Sanchez, Joel Tapia Sifuentes, Ariel Tapia Sifuentes, Lydia Tapia Sifuentes, Abdiel Tapia Sifuentes, Janeth Tapia Sifuentes and Neissly B. Tapia Sifuentes; and grandchildren, Kenya Gonzalez Tapia, Grecia Gonzalez Tapia, Isaac Gonzalez Tapia, Seth Tapia, Job Tapia, Zachary Tapia, Ahira Sanchez, Joel Tapia, Jr., Ely Tapia, Neissly Tapia, Jr., Ariel F. Tapia, Jr., Jose F. Meza, Abdiel Tapia, Jr., Johana Tapia, Jazmin Tapia, Gerson Fuentes, Denis Fuentes, Imani Tapia and Yussef Tapia.

