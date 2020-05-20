Joseph Beard CLINTON — Joseph Dante Beard, 30, of 114 Dogwood Circle, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton. A home-going service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton. A public walk thru will be held on Friday, May 22, two hours prior to the service, from 12-2 p.m. Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.



