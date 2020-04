CLINTON — Mr. Joseph James Carr Sr., 87, of 1972 West Main St., Clinton, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at home.

The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Becton Memorial Gardens, Magnolia (Waycross Community), with the Rev. A. J. Connors officiating.

Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com