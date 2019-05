Joseph McRae

TURKEY — Mr. Joseph Nathan McRae, 70, of 1165 Wilmington Road, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Emory-Decatur Medical Hospital, Decatur, Ga.

The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, with the Rev. Wendell Newton officiating. The burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton.

The visitation will be held from 11-12 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.