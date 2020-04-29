Joseph "Joey" Ronald Szilagyi

MOREHEAD CITY — Joseph "Joey" Ronald Szilagyi, 65, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor John B. Thompson II. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, we ask friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcasted through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through Munden Funeral Home's website which will be available following the service. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.

Joey graduated from East Carolina University with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. He diligently served as the Deputy Warden for North Carolina Corrections. Joey was also the owner and founder of CollieHaven Kennels. He loved sports and was a major Carolina Tarheels fan and Philadelphia Eagles. His main interest, in his spare time, was spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends.

He is survived by his daughters, Katie Barkley and husband Chris of Washington, NC and LeAnn Wheeler of Roseboro; son, Richard Hardison and wife Amy of Roseboro; sisters, Debbie Ennis and husband Ronnie of Morehead City and Julie Santana and husband Robert of Havelock; brothers, Charles Coats of Arlington, TX and John Coats and wife Lisa of Osh Kosh, WI; grandchildren, Harrison, Caroline, Brianna, Leah, Caleb, Jordan and Abby; former wife and longtime friend, Jeannie Newman of Roseboro.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Daphne Fogo and father, Joseph Szilagyi.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carteret Humane Society at P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.