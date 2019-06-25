Mr. Joseph Z. Cole, 89, of Newton Grove, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Rolling Ridge Assisted Living, Newton Grove.

Mr. Cole's funeral service will be held at West Hampton Baptist Church, Hampton, Va. at a later date. He will be laid to rest in Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton, Va.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Irma E. Cole of Newton Grove; sons, Ronald Cole and wife Wanda of Newton Grove, David W. Cole and wife Susan of Chincotegue, Va.; grandchildren, Kristel, Whitney and Tiffiane; great grandchildren, Marcus, Madeleine and Andrew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Z. and Susan Johnson Cole; brothers John, Edwin and Herman Cole; and a grandson, Joshua Reed Cole.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to West Hampton Baptist Church, 631 Aberdeen Road, Hampton, Va. 23661.

Online condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Homes, Inc., Newton Grove, North Carolina.