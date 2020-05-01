Josephine Boykin Robinson
SEATTLE — Josephine Boykin Robinson, 79, formerly of Clinton, passed away on April 23, 2020, at her home in Seattle, Wash. Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service and Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Professional services have been entrusted in Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.

Published in The Sampson Independent from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
