CLINTON — Ms. Josie P. Henry, 85, of 608 Winfrey St., passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at home.

The graveside will held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Hillside Cemetery, Newton Grove, N.C., with Bishop Charles Williams officiating.

The viewing will be held Thursday, July 2, at Worley Funeral Home from 2-5 p.m.

Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
