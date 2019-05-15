Joyce Goodrich

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Joyce Ann Wilson Goodrich, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 with her family at her bedside.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at Corinth Baptist Church, 991 Corinth Church Road, Salemburg, with the Rev. W.A. Creech and the Rev. Tommy Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Joyce was born on March 16, 1941 in Sampson County and was the daughter of Pete and Lutie Ann Vann Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, W.J. Goodrich, Sr.; and three brothers, Rochelle Wilson, Franklin Wilson and Kenneth Wilson. She worked in the sewing industry with Springdale Fashions.

She is survived by one son, William Goodrich (wife, Laura) of Clinton; one daughter, Kelly Goodrich Collier (husband, David) of Wade; three grandchildren, Ashley Holloman (husband, Nick), Heather Goodrich (fiancé Ryan Hall), Taylor Collier (extended family, Eric McPhail); two great grandchildren, William Camden Holloman and Eliza Jane Holloman; and two sisters, Helen Tew of Dunn and Louise Henderson of Clinton.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:45 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service, and other times at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 991 Corinth Church Road, Salemburg, N.C. 28385.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.