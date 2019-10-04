CLINTON — Mrs. Joyce Carter Boney, 78, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.

Joyce was born on April 7, 1941 along with her twin sister, Joan, to the late Robert Jackson and Leona Jones Carter. Joyce was raised in the community of Delway in Sampson County and presided for many years in Wallace. Joyce was a true southern lady, who was classy and known for her great sense of style, hospitality and "unreciped" cooking. She loved to travel and spend time with her family, especially at Kure beach and California. Joyce was a loving, dedicated and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, soon-to-be great-grandmother and special friend to many. Joyce was a beautiful soul inside and out, and loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is survived by her dedicated husband of 59 years, Jimmy Owen Boney; her four children, Alice "Joan" Boney Aldridge of Wilmington, Jim O. Boney of Clinton, JoeDon Boney and wife, Tina of Bluffton, S.C., and April J. Boney and husband, Rogelio Drenning-Manriquez of Palm Desert, Calif; one brother, Jerry Carter of Harrells; one sister, Jean Page of Wilmington; three grandchildren, Tyler Quisenberry, Paul "Pablo" Drenning and Joanna Boney; step-grandchildren, Irina, Aurora, Alexander, Sebastian, Jason and Mark; four sisters-in-law, Catherine and Ann Carter, Mildred Matthis, and Kay Boney.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby, John, and Percy Carter and two sisters, Sue Gray and her twin, Joan Carter.

A visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Tim Register and Pastor Houston Crumpler, III. Interment will follow the service at the Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery in Magnolia.

In memory of Joyce's love of tending to her gardens, as well as other precious souls, the family would be honored to receive flowers; or in lieu of memorial donations can be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice (www.lcfh.org) at 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boney Family.