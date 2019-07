WARSAW — Juana Baltazar Ascencio, 68, of 1554 Veach Mill Road, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton. Burial will be held in Mexico.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.