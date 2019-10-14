Juanita Jackson

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Juanita Jackson, 75, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Roseboro Cemetery.

Mrs. Jackson was a native of Russell County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Dave and Annie Coleman Miller. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, John M. Jackson of the home; daughter, Stephanie Hall of Sebring, Fla.; brother, Dave Miller of Wauchula, Fla.; two sisters, Nancy Criswell and Becky Thomas, both of Wauchula, Fla.; and four grandchildren.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.